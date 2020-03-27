Zaha says he would like ‘amazing’ Brighton rival to re-join him at Palace

Wilfried Zaha is a big fan of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray.

Wilfried Zaha has named Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray as one of three players he would like to have back at Crystal Palace, cpfc.co.uk report.

The Palace winger underwent a Q&A session during the current covid-19 suspension.

Among the questions asked was the possibility of bringing back any player to Selhurst Park.

Struggling to choose just one, Zaha named Murray among the candidates but eventually opted for the retired Darren Ambrose.

“It would be between Glenn Murray and Darren Ambrose. Actually, three players! Oh my God, this is a difficult one: Yannick, Darren and Glenn. They’re all amazing but I’ll say Darren Ambrose because I’ve seen him score some unreal goals,” Zaha explained.

Murray enjoyed plenty of success during his spell at Palace.

The 36-year-old originally joined the Eagles from Brighton in 2011. He scored 44 goals in 112 games, including 30 in the 2012-13 Championship campaign as Palace secured promotion.

After three seasons in the Premier League at Selhurst Park, Murray re-joined Brighton in 2016 and helped the Seagulls establish themselves in the top-flight.

Despite his age, Murray is still going strong, making 17 top-flight appearances this season.

According to The Sun (January 9; Page 51), the striker was linked with a return to Selhurst Park in the January transfer window.

A move, however, never materialised and now Murray will have a decision to make this summer with his current Brighton deal set to expire in 2021.