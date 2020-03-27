Wright thinks Spurs star would be amazing if he played for Liverpool

Ian Wright has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would score even more prolifically for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Ian Wright has told the Match of the Day podcast that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be absolutely amazing at Liverpool or Manchester City.

Wright was discussing the best goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen, and he named the Spurs striker in his top 10.

But Wright feels that Kane would score even more frequently with a midfield of City or Liverpool’s quality behind him.

And when asked what Kane would be like in Liverpool or City’s team, Wright responded: “You cant even start to try and fathom the ratio he would score [if he was at Manchester City or Liverpool] with what he's doing now.”

Kane has scored 17 goals in 25 games for Tottenham this term, which represents another strong scoring season for the England captain.

His future is being discussed for one of the first times ever now though, as Spurs may not have Champions League football on offer.

It seems unlikely that either Liverpool or City would come in for Kane right now, as he is likely to have a huge price-tag over his head.

But with Liverpool and City in position to challenge for multiple trophies in the years ahead, a theoretical move to either of those clubs may be more tempting than ever before for Kane.