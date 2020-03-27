Quick links

Wright thinks Spurs star would be amazing if he played for Liverpool

John Verrall
Ian Wright during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France
Ian Wright has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would score even more prolifically for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates Harry Winks and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between...

Ian Wright has told the Match of the Day podcast that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be absolutely amazing at Liverpool or Manchester City.

Wright was discussing the best goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen, and he named the Spurs striker in his top 10.

But Wright feels that Kane would score even more frequently with a midfield of City or Liverpool’s quality behind him.

And when asked what Kane would be like in Liverpool or City’s team, Wright responded: “You cant even start to try and fathom the ratio he would score [if he was at Manchester City or Liverpool] with what he's doing now.”

 

Kane has scored 17 goals in 25 games for Tottenham this term, which represents another strong scoring season for the England captain.

His future is being discussed for one of the first times ever now though, as Spurs may not have Champions League football on offer.

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Winks and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London...

It seems unlikely that either Liverpool or City would come in for Kane right now, as he is likely to have a huge price-tag over his head.

But with Liverpool and City in position to challenge for multiple trophies in the years ahead, a theoretical move to either of those clubs may be more tempting than ever before for Kane.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

