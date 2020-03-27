Wrestlemania 36 spoilers: WWE fans be careful what you believe

WWE have had to pre-tape Wrestlemania 36 because of the global health crisis.

WWE’s latest incarnation of Wrestlemania is set to be one of the most bizarre yet. First of all, there will be no audience for the Show of Shows, due to the ongoing global health crisis. Secondly, Wrestlemania will be shown over two nights for the first time ever.

The problem with the current situation is that WWE has had to pre-tape everything.

RAW, Smackdown, Wrestlemania 36 and even the weekly events after that, to ensure the continuity of the show. Florida went into lockdown Thursday night so Wrestlemania is all taped, now, ready to go next weekend.

But as wrestling fans know, pre-taped shows usually mean spoilers. Fans are still usually in attendance, some go on Twitter and before you know it there are no surprises left.

Things are different this time, with no fans in attendance. But once again there is always one disgruntled employee, one person who can’t resist the gossip or accidents happen and something is slipped

Potential for WWE Wrestlemania 36 spoilers

So what is known about Wrestlemania 36 so far?

First of all, Roman Reigns is out. He decided not to take part due to his previous leukemia which is absolutely a fair and just decision. It leaves a gaping hole in the WWE Universal Championship plans as Reigns was set to face Goldberg. That issue should be addressed on Friday Night Smackdown tonight.

Then there is The Miz, who is reportedly sick. That could leave the Smackdown tag-team title plans up in the air.

Who is missing Wrestlemania 36?

Meanwhile, Andrade has a rib injury. The United States Champion was set to partner Angel Garza and take on The Street Profits for the RAW Tag-Team titles.

So the card looks set to change. As for potential spoilers, a few rumours are already doing the rounds on the internet. However, don’t believe everything that you read.

WWE leaking false spoilers to keep fans guessing?

According to Sportskeeda, WWE are ‘intentionally’ leaking false spoilers to keep fans guessing regarding the outcome of matches at Wrestlemania 36.

So be careful if you read some outlandish reports from industry ‘insiders’ regarding a potential result at Wrestlemania. WWE might be working you.