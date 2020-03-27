'Wouldn't take him for free': Some Arsenal fans really don't want player Arteta's keen on

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Chris Smalling, as Mikel Arteta's looks to improve his side's defence.

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a £25 million offer for Smalling, who Mikel Arteta believes could improve his side’s defence.

United may well be willing to sell the England international, who has been sent out on loan to Roma this season.

But it seems that Smalling wouldn’t be welcomed with opened arms at the Emirates Stadium, if he was to sign for Arsenal.

Wouldn’t take him even for free — ᴾᴴᴱᴺᴼᴹᴱᴺᴬᴸ ᴼᴺᴱ24 (@Mesmarito22) March 25, 2020

No. I have chambers holding Saliba Mustafi (improved under Arteta) Luiz Sokratis

If these are not going to do the job for you what’s the point replacing 1 defender. — Këyur‍♂️‍♂️ (@sirkeyur) March 25, 2020

No thank you. Rather we kept Mustafi and Sok. — RedWhite_Gooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) March 25, 2020

boly instead — Arsenal_Vegas (@Arsenal_Vegas) March 25, 2020

Smalling’s reputation in England has been hurt, as he has made some error prone performances with United.

The powerful defender has actually been in excellent form for Roma though.

Smalling at been a mainstay in the Serie A club’s starting line-up, and he has looked rock solid during his time in Italy.

If he could keep up his current performance levels at Arsenal then he could yet be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad, but it seems there are some doubts over whether the transfer would be a good one as things stand.