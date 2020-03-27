Quick links

'Wouldn't take him for free': Some Arsenal fans really don't want player Arteta's keen on

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 2 November 2019.
Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Chris Smalling, as Mikel Arteta's looks to improve his side's defence.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a £25 million offer for Smalling, who Mikel Arteta believes could improve his side’s defence.

 

United may well be willing to sell the England international, who has been sent out on loan to Roma this season.

But it seems that Smalling wouldn’t be welcomed with opened arms at the Emirates Stadium, if he was to sign for Arsenal.

Smalling’s reputation in England has been hurt, as he has made some error prone performances with United.

The powerful defender has actually been in excellent form for Roma though.

Smalling at been a mainstay in the Serie A club’s starting line-up, and he has looked rock solid during his time in Italy.

If he could keep up his current performance levels at Arsenal then he could yet be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad, but it seems there are some doubts over whether the transfer would be a good one as things stand.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

