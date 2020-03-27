Who is Holly King-Mand? Get to know Facebook Live’s favourite teacher!

The teacher's online following has blown up massively during UK lockdown, and we've got everything you need to know...

Schools up and down the UK have been shut for a week now, at the authority of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as an attempt to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

That means the vast majority of parents have had to try and keep their children's education going in some way, shape or form, often while undertaking their own job from home as well.

It's not an easy job at all, at what is a really testing time for people up and down the country - but one teacher has been able to help.

English teacher Holly King-Mand has seen her online following blowing up since the UK went into lockdown but who is she? We've got all the info you need.

What is Holly King-Mand doing on Facebook?

Holly King-Mand is giving daily English lessons on Facebook Live during lockdown.

According to the BBC, King-Mand left her middle school job after maternity leave - she has an eight-month old baby - and has built up a client base online.

She hosts a free session online every day, which lasts half an hour and covers English topics ranging between Shakespeare and synonyms.

With parents trying to keep their kids occupied, educated and entertained in the current climate, her videos have gone down a treat.

Children love the classes too as they can interact live and leave a live message for a shout-out.





Who is Holly King-Mand? Age, followers and more

King-Mand is 36 years of age and lives in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.

She had Facebook 74 followers just last week, but that has grown to almost 20,000 within the space of just a few days.

Holly gets around 2,500 live views on her videos - aimed at kids aged between seven and 14 - and wracks up nearly 10,000 once people catch up later on.

She told the BBC: "It's quite overwhelming. I guess I just posted [details] in the right place at the right time."

Her timing could hardly have been better, filling a need at a time when society in this country sorely needs it.

Where can I find Holly King-Mand's videos?

Holly's Facebook page can be found here.

It's called 'English with Holly' and looks set to go from strength to strength!

She continued to the BBC: "When I realised I wouldn't be able to do face-to-face [lessons] anymore I thought why not use my skills and experience to help families online?

"I feel really privileged to be able to help other people. It's been wonderful, it's nice to have something to focus on at the moment.

"I'm just an exhausted mum who is terrified of what's going on out there and it is blissful distraction to hear how much children are enjoying and benefiting from my lessons.

"But I'm not getting any washing done and my phone is melting!"