Who is Habib Diallo? Get to know Metz striker linked with £18m Leeds move

Habib Diallo could be bound for Elland Road if Leeds United gain promotion this season.

Leeds United are the latest English club to be credited with an interest in Habib Diallo.

According to the French website, Le Quotidien du Foot, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Chelsea are all keen on the Metz striker who has scored 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games this season.

But what else do we know about Diallo?

We at HITC Sport answer all the questions which Leeds fans may be asking, below...

What does WhoScored say about Habib Diallo?

According to the popular stats site, Diallo is a strong finisher who likes to do flick-ons and shoot from distance, but does not dive into tackles. Holding on to the ball, passing, discipline and defensive contribution are listed as his weaknesses.

Habib Diallo: Chelsea target?

The Blues had an offer of £16.5 million turned down by Metz in January, Afriquesports reported last month. Leicester, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other Premier League clubs linked this season.

Habib Diallo: Following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane?

Not only has Diallo has played alongside the Liverpool striker Mane for Senegal, he too began his career with Generation Foot back home. From there, the pair were recruited by Metz - albeit two years apart. And by the time Diallo arrived in France's Grand Est, Mane had already left for Red Bull Salzburg. But could they reunite in England next season?

Can I buy Habib Diallo on Football Index?

Yes. Diallo is currently trading at £1.04 (Friday, 27 March), having previously peaked at £1.21. The 24-year-old could be worth a punt if today's links to Leeds, Palace, Leicester and Chelsea are a sign of things to come.

How does Habib Diallo look on Youtube?