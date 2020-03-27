Who directed Joyner Lucas' 'Will' video? Smith's is the only reaction that matters!

Fans of the actor will love it, but who directed Joyner Lucas' 'Will' video?

What is your favourite music video?

It's incredibly hard to pinpoint considering there are just so many great ones out there. There are a few that stand out, with Foo Fighters' 'Learn to Fly', Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', Fatboy Slim's 'Weapon of Choice' and Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' coming to mind.

However, there have been lots of wonderful and more recent examples too, with Joyner Lucas' 'Will' currently being the one to beat in 2020.

The 31-year-old American rapper - real name Gary Maurice Lucas, Jr. - has been impressing listeners for some time now, but fans are delighted to see his debut studio album finally released!

ADHD released on Friday, March 27th 2020 and sees him collaborate with the likes of Young Thug, Timbaland and more. When releasing an album, what better way to celebrate than with a great music video?

Well, Joyner has done just that...

Recording artist Joyner Lucas performs on stage at Viejas Arena on October 18, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Who directed Joyner Lucas' 'Will' video?

As highlighted by Vibe, the 'Will' video was directed by both Joyner Lucas and Ben Proulx, who has worked with Joyner on a wealth of his shorts, including 'Revenge', 'Broke and Stupid', 'I'm Not Racist' and more.

According to IMDb, he first cut his teeth on the 2009 drama film Wrecked.

With the lyrics "I'm feeling like Will, I think I'm a prince, I'm feeling myself" introducing us to the song, you have a pretty golden opportunity to pay homage to one of the most cherished actors working today: Will Smith.

Throughout the video, we see Joyner dress up as a wide range of characters the performer has played, while the lyrics make constant reference to the work being cited.

It's so much fun and feels like a perfect shot of nostalgia, taking us on a trip down memory lane and encouraging us to schedule a Will Smith movie day as soon as possible.

Will Smith gives Joyner Lucas a shout-out

The man himself has seen it!

On Will Smith's Instagram story, he acknowledged the great work and expressed: "Joyner Lucas, yo. That joint is crazy. Dude, I am humbled and honoured... I just love what you’ve done. It’s creative... Brother again, humbled and hope to meet you one day.”

He also posted it on his feed, along with the caption: "WOW!!! That’s Crazy! #Humbled @joynerlucas."

Check out his full reaction below:

Will Smith responds to Joyner Lucas video. Watch here: https://t.co/fAovFuC61O pic.twitter.com/QJIrinT9Yl — Naji (@NajiChill) March 25, 2020

Viewers react to 'Will' video on Twitter

Many have flocked to Twitter to show the artist and video with praise. Honestly, we can see this inspiring some similar music videos down the line, and we can't wait to see which stars could get this treatment next.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Joyner Lucas "will" video just keeps showing how good he's gotten, always improving his craft and clearing doubters @JoynerLucas — UGO (@TrulyUgo) March 26, 2020

Joyner lucas.... That video and lyrics 'will' is so dope... Legend in the makin yo!! — jcuzy (@joeloye) March 26, 2020

Beautiful video by @JoynerLucas Will the most creative music video of 2020 so far #no can’t wait for d album to drop on Friday — demoo (@roadmandemo) March 26, 2020

Can’t describe how hard this goes Joyner Lucas straight ...love this tribute to Will Smith! pic.twitter.com/6YQ3nt77ZH — Kevin Gray Jr. (@CTSportsRadio) March 25, 2020

