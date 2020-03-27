What time is Friday Dinner tonight? Channel 4 sitcom is back for a new series

The wait for Friday Night Dinner is over as the show is back on our screens tonight. Here's what you need to know for the Channel 4 show's 2020 series.

Friday Night Dinner is returning on the telly for a much-anticipated series 6.

The comedy show was broadcast two years ago and, unsurprisingly, viewers have been impatient for the return of favourite characters Jackie, Martin, Adam and Jonny.

Friday Night Dinner follows the Goodman family and their hilarious dinner disasters every Friday evening.

So, when does the new series start? Here's a confirmed start date and episode guide for the cult sitcom!

Friday Night Dinner tonight: Start date and episode guide

Season 6 of Friday Night Dinner kicks on Friday, March 27th at 10 pm on Channel 4.

The sitcom's 2020 series consists of six episodes and will air weekly in the same timeslot every Friday evening.

Therefore, the final episode is expected to air after six weeks which is Friday, May 1st.

Friday Night Dinner: Episode 1 synopsis

In episode 1, Adam and Jonny are back for another dramatic dinner with their parents Martin and Jackie. But will everything go according to plan or is that the beginning of another family meltdown?

Jackie and Martin might not be ready for the dinner's biggest bombshell - their sons both have girlfriends now!

Elsewhere, Martin also has big news for the family as he recently bought a caravan, but Jackie refuses to get anywhere near the crappy old vehicle.