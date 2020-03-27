What is the Gaston Covid 19 meme? Beauty and the Beast star is taking over lockdown!

How has the character Gaston from Beauty and the Beast gone viral during lockdown?

These are unprecedented times and nobody really knows the best way to kill the time in lockdown across the UK.

We already spend too much time on our phones and many of us are probably spending even more time staring at it and other screens now.

We've got all the technology to help us get through the boredom created by a minimum of three weeks in lockdown - so it was always almost inevitable that social media and memes would play a major part in people's response.

There's now plenty of time to watch Disney films over again or perhaps make time to see one you've never seen before - and Disney fans are also making waves on the internet too.

But why is Gaston from Disney film Beauty and the Beast going viral during coronavirus? We've got all the information you need explained...

What is the Gaston coronavirus meme?

A meme with three lines is doing the rounds about Gaston's character from Beauty and the Beast.

It goes: 'No-one cleans like Gaston;

"Quarantines like Gaston;

"No-one stops spreading Covid-19 like Gaston!"

A Disney colleague shared this with me today and it gave me a needed giggle. pic.twitter.com/fRxEYscpUI — Jennifer Heddle (@jenheddle) March 27, 2020

The words to the song Gaston from Beauty and the Beast have been altered for the purpose of the internet trend.

The entire song is littered with three-line rhyming rhythms about all the things Gaston does better than everyone else.

Those boats have been repurposed for a lockdown country at present.

Now you know what it's all about - hopefully it puts a smile on the faces of all you Disney fans!