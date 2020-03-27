Until Tomorrow Meme meaning explained: What does the Instagram challenge mean?

The 'Until Tomorrow' challenge has become an instant hit among Instagram users.

It took just a few days in self-isolation for the millennial generation to come up with a new addictive trend on social media.

From filters on Snapchat to trending video challenges on TikTok, there's a lot out there to keep you busy and entertained while you stay at home.

In fact, the 'Until Tomorrow' challenge has become so successful that users are constantly searching for a proper explanation of the whole trend.

Many are now wondering what the Until Tomorrow meme means and here at HITC Entertainment we've got all the info you need for the latest Instagram trend.

What is the 'Until Tomorrow' challenge?

The challenge, which comes under the hashtags #untiltomorow and #onlyuntiltomorrow, sees users post weird and funny pictures of themselves on Instagram.

The rule is that you have to keep the picture on your profile for the next day and delete it after 24 hours.

In addition, the latest rule that users have come up with is that you need to message everyone that has liked your post and ask them to post an embarrassing photo as well.

What is the 'Until Tomorrow' meme?

The 'Until Tomorrow' meme is the latest branch of the whole Instagram challenge. It was created following the complaint of many on social media who weren't aware of the full rules.

In fact, users have claimed they didn't know they have to join the challenge once they like pictures with the hashtag #untiltomorow.

As a result, memes of people complaining about the trend have started circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

Plus, other users have even vowed they would start downloading people's embarrassing snaps and use them as memes once the whole challenge is over!

So it seems that all these embarrassing photos going viral has created an opportunity for the challenge to become even bigger...

Twitter users are still resisting to join the challenge

It feels that Twitter flows in a very different way when it comes to viral challenges.

Many are still resisting to join the Instagram challenge and constantly complain about seeing so much stuff about it.

All those ugly pics of #untiltomorrow was so that memers can make memes out of it.

brb stalking all your profiles. — CoffeeKudithira (@Nithin_m_kamath) March 26, 2020

when are the until tomorrow posts gonna be over??? it’s tomorrow. pls stop or i’ll deadass unfollow everyone. i just want memeS. — ch-ch-ch-cherry (@cherblikesyerbs) March 26, 2020

When I go into Instagram for memes and only see Until Tomorrow posts pic.twitter.com/3mpmcUhWvU — DEVONTE WILEY (@DevTheGOAT475) March 25, 2020