'Unbelievable, I loved him': Grealish hails player Aston Villa sold for £17m

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on September 14, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Ashley Young was sold by Aston Villa back in 2011.

John Carew of Aston Villa celebrates scroring with team mate Ashley Young during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on March 20,...

Jack Grealish has expressed his affection for former Aston Villa winger Ashley Young.

The Inter Milan star was one of the West Midlands club's best attacking players for the last two decades.

During the 2007-08 campaign, when Aston Villa finished sixth, Young scored eight goals and set up 16 in the Premier League [Transfermarkt].

Young was only 22 going into the start of that season, and 24-year-old Villa midfielder Grealish, a lifelong fan of the club, has written on Twitter that he was blown away by how 'unbelievable' the former Manchester United star was back then.

 

Aston Villa sold Young to the Red Devils for £17 million at the start of the 2011-12 campaign [Belfast Telegraph], and one of his first games under Sir Alex Ferguson was an 8-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The 39-cap England international would spent the next eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, before joining the Italian giants this past January.

Aston Villa's English midfielder Ashley Young (6L number 7) hits the post with a free kick during the English Premier League football match against Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

