'Unbelievable, I loved him': Grealish hails player Aston Villa sold for £17m

Ashley Young was sold by Aston Villa back in 2011.

Jack Grealish has expressed his affection for former Aston Villa winger Ashley Young.

The Inter Milan star was one of the West Midlands club's best attacking players for the last two decades.

During the 2007-08 campaign, when Aston Villa finished sixth, Young scored eight goals and set up 16 in the Premier League [Transfermarkt].

Young was only 22 going into the start of that season, and 24-year-old Villa midfielder Grealish, a lifelong fan of the club, has written on Twitter that he was blown away by how 'unbelievable' the former Manchester United star was back then.

Unbelievable player, I loved him this season! So underrated & didn’t realise how young he was during that season — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 26, 2020

Aston Villa sold Young to the Red Devils for £17 million at the start of the 2011-12 campaign [Belfast Telegraph], and one of his first games under Sir Alex Ferguson was an 8-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The 39-cap England international would spent the next eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, before joining the Italian giants this past January.