Tottenham linked with replacement for player who has let Spurs ‘down too many times’

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

According to Football.London, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could be an option for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old England international goalkeeper could be an option for Tottenham as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Spurs at the moment, but the France international has made costly errors from time to time in recent times.

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas told BBC Sport on March 31, 2019 that the 33-year-old has let “Tottenham down too many times”.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Pope has developed and progressed well at Burnley, and the 27-year-old has also played twice for the England national football team.

The former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper will get better in the coming years, and he would be a smart and good long-term signing for Tottenham.

While Lloris remains a very good gatekeeper, he is 33 years of age, and Spurs need to start looking for a successor to the Frenchman.