Quick links

Premier League

Tottenham linked with replacement for player who has let Spurs ‘down too many times’

Subhankar Mondal
Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Nick Pope look on during an England training session, on the eve of their international friendly against Italy at Tottenham Hotspur...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Nick Pope of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on April 19, 2018 in Burnley, England.

According to Football.London, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could be an option for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old England international goalkeeper could be an option for Tottenham as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

 

Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Spurs at the moment, but the France international has made costly errors from time to time in recent times.

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas told BBC Sport on March 31, 2019 that the 33-year-old has let “Tottenham down too many times”.

Hugo Lloris of Spurs looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on December 26, 2017 in London, England.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Pope has developed and progressed well at Burnley, and the 27-year-old has also played twice for the England national football team.

The former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper will get better in the coming years, and he would be a smart and good long-term signing for Tottenham.

While Lloris remains a very good gatekeeper, he is 33 years of age, and Spurs need to start looking for a successor to the Frenchman.

England's goalkeeper Nick Pope takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on March 22, 2018, ahead of their international friendly football matches against The...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch