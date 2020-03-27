Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur star's fate really feels unimportant

Dan Coombs
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applaud fans during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham star Eric Dier might have a ban when the season resumes. He shouldn't.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applaud fans during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United...

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier might have to wait a little longer than most when the football season eventually resumes.

Dier went into the enforced break under FA investigation after jumping into the stands following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

There was no violence on Dier's part, although his actions looked confrontational at the time.

 

As the The Guardian reported after the events, Dier was looking to defend his younger brother in the stand, who was in an argument with a fellow supporter.

Manager Jose Mourinho said after the game it was unwise but understandable.

He said: "When somebody insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with the person insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals we cannot do. But, I repeat, probably every one of us would do.”

The FA investigation is officially ongoing although no doubt paused, while football is on an enforced break.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Throw it out

When the FA return to re-assess this, it should be thrown out and forgotten about.

Dier did not hurt anybody, if anything he diffused a situation, and he also will understand from the furore it caused, that it was very unwise.

At a moment where a health crisis has prompted a stoppage of football over what is for many, a matter of life and death, the Dier incident looks totally trivial.

The FA would be within their rights to give Dier a telling off, a fine even, but to ban him from playing for a few games let alone weeks would be a tone deaf decision.

He has plenty of time to reflect right now. Don't make him wait an extra period to return to the game on top of this.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur is seen speaking to Tottenham Hotspur fans in the stands following his teams defeat in the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch