Tottenham Hotspur need to show Dayot Upamecano they want him - or miss out to Arsenal

Tottenham and Arsenal are both reported to be keen on Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano has clubs on alert over his future after BILD reported he wants to move to 'a bigger club'.

The RB Leipzig centre-back is described by The Telegraph as 'Europe's most wanted defender'.

The Mail reported earlier this month that both Tottenham and Arsenal want the Frenchman, who Tribuna report is valued at £52 million.

Spurs found out just how good he is first hand in their recent Champions League defeat to the German side.

The two North London teams are not the only clubs in the race, but Spurs risk missing out to the Gunners if they do not show their hand in negotiations early.

Upamecano already knows Arsenal want to sign him. The Gunners tried last August, The Sun reported, before being knocked back.

But at least the defender knows Arsenal are an option, and he could form a strong partnership with fellow Frenchman William Saliba. He has this time to think about it as he weighs up other offers.

That's why Tottenham need to sell him on their plan as soon as possible and make him feel wanted.

Jose Mourinho is a potential asset here, as a proven winner who has a track record of developing and improving top level centre-backs.

With Upamecano already said to be considering his future, there is no time to waste for Spurs to try and get ahead, and put forward a strong counter case to Arsenal.