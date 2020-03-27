Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho backed Coutinho's valuation above £100 million

Tottenham are being linked with Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a move for Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, The Express report.

The Brazilian is looking for a way out of Barcelona after a disappointing spell at the club.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recognises Coutinho's value, once agreeing he was worth over £100 million.

In an interview with The Times in 2017, he said: "If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101 million."

 

Mourinho was talking after the Neymar to PSG transfer which inflated the market.

His point was that even prior to this, he regarded Coutinho as a £100 million plus player.

Months later, Coutinho went for an even higher price to Barcelona, but he has been unable to live up to the fee.

TOPSHOT - Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho shows his new jersey before holding a press conference in Barcelona on January 8, 2018.

A loan spell at Bayern has been useful for him but does not seem likely to lead to a permanent transfer and a return to the Premier League has been floated.

Tottenham's best bet would be to try and make a loan move for the Brazilian, rather than splashing out a permanent fee, to try and see if he can fit Mourinho's style.

Brazilian star Oscar was a key part of Mourinho's last title winning team at Chelsea, and Coutinho could look to flourish in a similar role.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

