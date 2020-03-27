Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho backed Coutinho's valuation above £100 million

Tottenham are being linked with Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a move for Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, The Express report.

The Brazilian is looking for a way out of Barcelona after a disappointing spell at the club.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recognises Coutinho's value, once agreeing he was worth over £100 million.

In an interview with The Times in 2017, he said: "If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101 million."

Mourinho was talking after the Neymar to PSG transfer which inflated the market.

His point was that even prior to this, he regarded Coutinho as a £100 million plus player.

Months later, Coutinho went for an even higher price to Barcelona, but he has been unable to live up to the fee.

A loan spell at Bayern has been useful for him but does not seem likely to lead to a permanent transfer and a return to the Premier League has been floated.

Tottenham's best bet would be to try and make a loan move for the Brazilian, rather than splashing out a permanent fee, to try and see if he can fit Mourinho's style.

Brazilian star Oscar was a key part of Mourinho's last title winning team at Chelsea, and Coutinho could look to flourish in a similar role.