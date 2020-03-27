TikTok: How to make a Popeyes chicken sandwich

You've seen the mouthwatering snaps, but how do you make the famous Popeyes chicken sandwich?

The world is on lockdown at the minute and as a result people are searching for ways to fill the time, many of us have turned to the kitchen.

One dish that bored bodies the world over have sought to whip up is the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

TikTok has been going crazy for the Popeyes chicken sandwich

Why the Popeyes chicken sandwich?

Us Brits don't quite understand the hysteria. Sure, it looks yummy but why this sandwich in particular?

We can trace this back to the summer of 2019. Famous chicken chain Popeyes released their chicken sandwich last August and the USA went crazy for it.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich sold out nationwide, with some branches out of stock until November of the same year.

The much sought after bite is comprised of a fried chicken breast, topped with pickles and either mayo or special cajun sauce, all squeezed together in a brioche bun.

Fair enough, it sounds delicious.

How do you make the Popeyes chicken sandwich?

If you want to know how - head to TikTok.

TikTok users have been falling over themselves to recreate the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

There are a number of different recipes competing for attention on the platform, with each user putting their own spin on things.

You can also have a good laugh wading through people's spiritual experiences as they try the real thing for the first time.

Although the recipes and methods vary you will definitely need chicken, cayenne pepper, eggs, flour, salt, pepper, flour, buttermilk and oil.

Our favourite recipe is by NishCooks. Nish uses chicken thigh as opposed to breast and his recipe is super straightforward to follow.

So give it a whirl, has TikTok gone justifiably crazy over the Popeyes chicken sandwich or do you not believe the hype?