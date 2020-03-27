TikTok: How to buy Hype House merch online

Want to purchase Hype House merch? Here's all the info you need...

Many people across the UK are turning to social media to keep themselves entertained during lockdown.

TikTok had already exploded before the country was ordered to stay inside - but it's fair to say it's going even stronger.

The video app is helping take away some of the boredome with Boris Johnson ordering people to only go outside for basic necessities and for one bit of exercise per day.

Plenty of people have tuned in to see what Hype House are doing on TikTok and may want to know how and where to buy Hype House merch online.

We've got all the information you need...

How to buy Hype House merch online



The website you need to go to is hypehouse.la.

On there, they've got a range of tops, hoodies and hats - as well as much more for you to buy!

Seeing as people aren't spending as much money on going out because of lockdown, you may be able to treat yourself to some new clothes.

The prices initially come up in dollars, but there's a drop down menu in the top right hand corner of the screen which you can use to change it into pounds - so you know how much you'd need to pay for each item.

Who are Hype House? TikTok, members and more

The Hype House is the name for the mansion in LA in which 19 TikTok creators live. and create.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio films there as well, and the The Hype House's Instagram account has 3.1 million followers!

On TikTok, they're even more popular - with 12.8 million followers and over 300 million likes.

That's a lot of fans, and if you're one of them, now you know how to get your hands on their merch!