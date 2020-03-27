Quick links

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'This is why I rate Bruce': Some rival fans love what Newcastle boss has said

John Verrall
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested he will try and sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose.

Newcastle United assistant manager Steve Agnew and Danny Rose during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they would like to see Danny Rose join Newcastle United, after Steve Bruce claimed that he wanted to sign the left-back.

Tottenham loaned out Rose to Newcastle during the January transfer window, with Jose Mourinho seemingly only considering the experienced full-back a covering option.

Rose appears to have very little future at Spurs, and Bruce has now gone on record to suggest that he wants to sign the England international.

 

"We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months, hopefully longer after that. When he walked through the door he gave everybody a lift. That is what a really good player does,” he said to the Chronicle.

The comments have gone down well with Tottenham fans, who feel that Rose’s time at the club has come to an end now.

Rose has struggled for games at Tottenham this term, and his performances have been well below par.

Rose has shown signs of age, and his defensive errors have often been punished by opposition sides.

The 29-year-old actually hasn’t been in great form for Newcastle either, but Bruce clearly has seen enough quality in him to feel he would be a good addition to his side on a longer-term basis.

If Rose does leave Tottenham this summer it will end a 13-year stay with the London side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch