'This is why I rate Bruce': Some rival fans love what Newcastle boss has said

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested he will try and sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they would like to see Danny Rose join Newcastle United, after Steve Bruce claimed that he wanted to sign the left-back.

Tottenham loaned out Rose to Newcastle during the January transfer window, with Jose Mourinho seemingly only considering the experienced full-back a covering option.

Rose appears to have very little future at Spurs, and Bruce has now gone on record to suggest that he wants to sign the England international.

"We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months, hopefully longer after that. When he walked through the door he gave everybody a lift. That is what a really good player does,” he said to the Chronicle.

The comments have gone down well with Tottenham fans, who feel that Rose’s time at the club has come to an end now.

This is why I rate Brucey. pic.twitter.com/X51VIbjmFs — Cenk (@ForzaYids) March 26, 2020

Obviously hasn't watched him last 18 months been awful — Andrew coys ⚽ (@andrewhickmott7) March 26, 2020

Let it happen. Needs to go. Best for all parties. — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) March 26, 2020

Yes plz finally — BidoShalaby (@shalaby_bido) March 26, 2020

Rose has struggled for games at Tottenham this term, and his performances have been well below par.

Rose has shown signs of age, and his defensive errors have often been punished by opposition sides.

The 29-year-old actually hasn’t been in great form for Newcastle either, but Bruce clearly has seen enough quality in him to feel he would be a good addition to his side on a longer-term basis.

If Rose does leave Tottenham this summer it will end a 13-year stay with the London side.