'This is a joke': Some fans react after hearing their side wants to sign Spurs man

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently.

Barcelona fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Daily Mirror claims that Barca are potentially considering rescuing Ndombele from what has been a poor first season at Tottenham.

 

Spurs broke their record fee to bring Ndombele to North London, but he hasn't been able to truly repay their faith so far.

The French international has failed to hold down a place in Tottenham’s line-up all season, with his desire and fitness being called into question.

Although Ndombele has shown flashes of quality on the ball, he has struggled with the intensity of the Premier League.

Barca reportedly see the potential in the 23-year-old though, and the Catalan giants could make a move in the summer.

But it seems that Ndombele wouldn’t exactly be welcomed with open arms to the Nou Camp.

In total Ndombele has started just 12 Premier League gams for Tottenham this term, scoring two goals and claiming four assists.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

