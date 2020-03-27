'This is a joke': Some fans react after hearing their side wants to sign Spurs man

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently.

Barcelona fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Daily Mirror claims that Barca are potentially considering rescuing Ndombele from what has been a poor first season at Tottenham.

Spurs broke their record fee to bring Ndombele to North London, but he hasn't been able to truly repay their faith so far.

The French international has failed to hold down a place in Tottenham’s line-up all season, with his desire and fitness being called into question.

Although Ndombele has shown flashes of quality on the ball, he has struggled with the intensity of the Premier League.

Barca reportedly see the potential in the 23-year-old though, and the Catalan giants could make a move in the summer.

But it seems that Ndombele wouldn’t exactly be welcomed with open arms to the Nou Camp.

Please tell me this is a joke — God is With Us (@barcafaithfull) March 26, 2020

Stupid Club. We don’t need a power house all we need is a creative midfielder simple. Our midfield lacks creativity. Bring back coutinho give him number 10 role and sign neymar — Manchi Tokunbo (@dhaivee) March 26, 2020

Barca is a joke — Yondaime Namikaze™ (@minatojnr) March 26, 2020

Spurs reject...

Aouar is miles ahead — Owl (@ZoroSZN) March 26, 2020

Another injury prone french player — Castro⚪ (@Jhoesee) March 26, 2020

Barcelona are something else. Ndombele is a flop — Aisha (@AishaSharu) March 26, 2020

What a joke of a club — Kim Will (@Warona6_Lefika1) March 26, 2020

In total Ndombele has started just 12 Premier League gams for Tottenham this term, scoring two goals and claiming four assists.