Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Big motivation’: £30m reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target has made his decision

Subhankar Mondal
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his sides second goal with a Mask
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-3 during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Crusaders and...

Reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Raul Jimenez has said on Facebook Live that he does not plan to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Jimenez from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

However, the 28-year-old Mexico International striker has said that he is happy at Wolves.

 

The striker has added that even if the Wanderers do not qualify for next season’s Champions League, he will still stay at the club.

Stats

Jimenez has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Europa League games for the Wanderers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the Mexican scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 38 league matches for Wolves, according to WhoScored.

Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million after a loan spell at the club.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-3 during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg fixture between FC Pyunik and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch