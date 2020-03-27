‘Big motivation’: £30m reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target has made his decision

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Raul Jimenez has said on Facebook Live that he does not plan to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Jimenez from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

However, the 28-year-old Mexico International striker has said that he is happy at Wolves.

The striker has added that even if the Wanderers do not qualify for next season’s Champions League, he will still stay at the club.

Positive news for @Wolves fans. Raul Jimenez saying today in a Facebook live that his future at the club doesn’t depend on making the Champions League. #eltrieng pic.twitter.com/Dr9qzTsGcJ — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) March 26, 2020

Stats

Jimenez has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Europa League games for the Wanderers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the Mexican scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 38 league matches for Wolves, according to WhoScored.

Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million after a loan spell at the club.