Sky Sports pundit says Liverpool won't be signing £50m Klopp target

Liverpool are said to be chasing Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Charlie Nicholas has suggested that he doesn’t see Pierre Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal to join Liverpool on Sky Sports.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Liverpool by 90 minutes, with Jurgen Klopp’s side reportedly eyeing up the Arsenal forward.

However, Nicholas doesn’t even think that Aubameyang would get into Liverpool’s team.

"I don't see Liverpool or Man City signing him,” the former Gunner said.

“Would he get into Liverpool's side? No. Manchester City could be an option if they were looking to replace Sergio Aguero.”

Liverpool are thought to be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, but whoever they sign does face a huge fight for a place in their team.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane currently dominate the starting slots in Klopp’s line-up, and the Liverpool front three have proven to rank up there among the most dangerous in all of football.

Aubameyang actually has outscored all of Liverpool’s attackers in the Premier League this season though.

The Arsenal forward has 17 league goals to his name, while Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 16.