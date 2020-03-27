Quick links

Sky Sports pundit says Liverpool won't be signing £50m Klopp target

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates...
Liverpool are said to be chasing Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal shoots under pressure from Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in...

Charlie Nicholas has suggested that he doesn’t see Pierre Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal to join Liverpool on Sky Sports.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Liverpool by 90 minutes, with Jurgen Klopp’s side reportedly eyeing up the Arsenal forward.

However, Nicholas doesn’t even think that Aubameyang would get into Liverpool’s team.

"I don't see Liverpool or Man City signing him,” the former Gunner said.

 

“Would he get into Liverpool's side? No. Manchester City could be an option if they were looking to replace Sergio Aguero.”

Liverpool are thought to be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, but whoever they sign does face a huge fight for a place in their team.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane currently dominate the starting slots in Klopp’s line-up, and the Liverpool front three have proven to rank up there among the most dangerous in all of football.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Aubameyang actually has outscored all of Liverpool’s attackers in the Premier League this season though.

The Arsenal forward has 17 league goals to his name, while Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer with 16.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

