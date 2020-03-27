Quick links

Sky Sports pundit claims Arsenal should sell player for £100m

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has just a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that Arsenal should sell Pierre Emerick Aubameyang if they get an offer of £100 million for him.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is currently uncertain, as he has just over a year left on his contract.

The Gunners forward has already been linked with a host of clubs, with Mikel Arteta’s side seemingly facing a fight to keep hold of him.

Arsenal obviously want to retain Aubameyang’s services, but there is a realisation that they may have to accept a fee, rather than lose him on a free.

 

And Nicholas has suggested that Arsenal should accept a bid of £100 million for their star man, even if it comes in from one of their Premier League rivals.

"If Arsenal were to get £100m for him to go there [Manchester United], I would take that,” he said. "Arsenal were once the challengers to United for the title, but now neither of them are. If Man United offer £100m for Aubameyang, sell him."

Arsenal will find it almost impossible to replace Aubameyang’s goals, as he has netted 17 times this season in the league.

However, the money raised from Aubameyang’s sale could allow Arsenal to strengthen in a number of areas.

Arsenal are likely to want additions in defence, midfield and up-front, and Aubameyang’s sale may enable Arteta to have the funds to get the signings he wants.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

