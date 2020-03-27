Shaqiri could become the latest on Edwards' list of brilliant Liverpool sales

Michael Edwards has been majorly responsible for Liverpool's incredible transfer profits over the last few years.

Before Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool, the Reds' transfer activity was questionable in certain areas. Deals to bring in the likes of Mario Balotelli and Christian Benteke among others proved to be terrible pieces of business but things have completely changed.

Michael Edwards has become a thorn to many sides who look to sign Liverpool's players and the Reds Sporting Director has helped his club make incredible profits over the last few years.

Liverpool secured over £40 million from Bournemouth alone since 2016 with the sales of Jordan Ibe, Dominic Solanke and Brad Smith. (TalkSport) Harry Wilson could well be the next huge sale to the south coast side if they decide to sign him permanently in the summer.

Club flops Mamadou Sakho (£26m - BBC) and Christian Benteke (£27m - BBC) made the club over £50 million as well and Edwards could pull off another brilliant sale with Xherdan Shaqiri in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Liverpool Echo have claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side want a whopping £28 million for Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer. The Swiss international was signed from Stoke City for £13 million (BBC) in the summer of 2018 and has mostly been a fringe player.

Shaqiri has played 10 times this season with just three of those appearances from the start. The 28-year-old is one of the favourites to leave the club in the summer and if Liverpool can make £28 million through his sale, it would be a remarkable piece of business.

£15 million profit on a player who has 40 times for the Reds and scoring just seven goals would be yet another highlight in Edwards' fantastic list of profitable sales and Liverpool fans should be incredibly grateful to his work over the years.