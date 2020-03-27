Reported interest in other strikers should worry West Ham's Ajeti

Albian Ajeti has had a terrible debut campaign at West Ham United.

West Ham had a fairly successful transfer window, especially in their attack. The signings of Sebastien Haller and Albian Ajeti showed a lot of promise, and rightly so considering the duo's performances last season.

Haller scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions last season, while Ajeti netted 21 times and assisted 11 goals.

Those are some incredible numbers for a striker and it is why West Ham didn't hesitate to splash the cash.

However, things haven't quite worked out for either of them this season. Haller has scored just seven times but there have been signs that he will eventually come good for the Hammers if they play to his strengths.

Ajeti, on the other hand, has had a poor campaign. The Swiss international has featured 11 times this season but only three of those appearances have come from the start.

Manuel Pellegrini's £8 million (BBC) signing from Basel is yet to open his account for the Hammers and, if reports about West Ham's interest in other strikers are true, Ajeti's stay at the London Stadium could be a very short one.

Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that West Ham are interested in signing Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, who is set to be available for about £16.1 million in the summer.

Long-term target Moussa Marega could also be available this summer for £28 million, £9 million less than what his asking price was back in the January transfer window. (A Bola).

David Moyes is likely to look for a new striker in the summer and that, sadly, will come as bad news for Ajeti just 12 months after he made the move to West Ham.