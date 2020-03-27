Reported Liverpool target Carlos Vinicius allegedly close to new Benfica deal

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been credited with an interest in the attacker.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet Record, Carlos Vinicius is close to extending his contract at Benfica.

The 25-year-old centre-forward only joined Benfica at the start of the season and has been a real hit in the Portuguese top flight.

Vinicius has scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions so far and his performances have attracted a few top clubs.

The report claims that Wolves are among other clubs looking at the attacker with the view of a move in the summer, while AS claimed that Liverpool have scouted him on multiple occasions this season.

However, both Premier League clubs are set to suffer a blow in their pursuit, with Vinicius reportedly close to signing a new and improved deal at Benfica very soon.

Vinicius's release clause will increase from £90 million (€100m) to £107.6 million (€120m), which will put Benfica in an extremely strong position should clubs come in for him this summer or in the future.

Wolves have nothing to worry about in their attack as long as they manage to hold on to Raul Jimenez beyond the end of this season. Liverpool are in the same boat with Roberto Firmino guaranteed to be the club's number one starter.

It is unlikely that either Premier League club will fork out huge amounts of money for someone who would be a second choice starter, which makes Benfica the big winners in the reported deal.