Everton's Braithwaite link brings back memories of Sandro Ramirez

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona got on the bad side of a number of people last month when they signed Martin Braithwaite at the expense of Leganes, 20 days after the completion of the transfer window.

The Danish international was always expected to be a short-term signing despite penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Spanish champions.

With the season at a standstill, reports about his future have already started to come out and Everton are reportedly interested in signing the £16 million man in the summer. (Sport)

The Toffees have struck up a healthy relationship with Barcelona over the last few years, with deals seeing Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes all making the switch from Camp Nou to Goodison Park.

However, Everton's reported interest in Braithwaite feels a little too familiar. The Toffees signed Sandro Ramirez a few years ago from Malaga, just 12 months after the Spaniard left Barcelona.

That deal turned out to be one of Everton's worst pieces of business in recent years, with Ramirez scoring just once for the Toffees. Ramirez is still an Everton player, currently on loan at Real Valladolid with the club struggling to offload him permanently.

Braithwaite has just six goals in the league this season and it is unclear what he would add to Everton, let alone Barcelona.

Ancelotti's side have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front and both have been more prolific than Braithwaite this season.

Young Moise Kean has the talent and quality to come good in the coming years, which makes Everton's reported interest in the Dane baffling; similar to how they felt before the club signed Ramirez back in 2017.