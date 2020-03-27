Reported twist regarding player Jurgen Klopp desperately wants at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz is one of the most promising young players in Europe, and there is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Liverpool interest

According to The Express, Havertz is a top midfield target for Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp desperate to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Bayer manager Peter Bosz recent admitted that the German club will sell the 20-year-old this summer, as quoted in Algemeen Dagblad.

Stats

The Germany international - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Twist

However, there is a new twist regarding the future of the youngster. According to Kicker, Havertz could sign a new contract with Bayer and stay at the German club.

It has been reported that no club are going to pay €100 million (£90.29 million) on a single player this summer due to the global health pandemic.

The report has claimed that Havertz could put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayer and leave in the summer of 2021.