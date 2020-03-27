Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham can blow rival out the water in race to sign £13m man

John Verrall
goalkeeper Jose Sa of Olympiacos FC gestures during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United boss David Moyes reportedly wants to add another goalkeeper to his side's ranks this summer.

Olympiakos' Jose Sa during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United could blow Real Betis out of the water in the race for Jose Sa, according to SDNA in Greece.

West Ham reportedly want the £13 million-rated Olympiacos goalkeeper (SDNA), who is apparently angling for a move.

Sa has well known agent Jorge Mendes working for him, and the super-agent believes that his client could attract interest this summer.

 

West Ham have already been linked, but they face competition from Real Betis for Sa’s signature.

The problem for Betis is they apparently cannot compete financially with West Ham for the Portuguese stopper.

The Hammers are able to offer Sa and Olympiacos the far greater package, which means that they currently head the queue in the race to land the stopper.

Jose Sa of Olympiacos FC throws the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 06, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

If Sa was brought to West Ham he could improve the quality available to David Moyes in goal.

West Ham already have Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, but Sa could add even more competition for the number one shirt.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch