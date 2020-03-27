Report: West Ham can blow rival out the water in race to sign £13m man

West Ham United boss David Moyes reportedly wants to add another goalkeeper to his side's ranks this summer.

West Ham United could blow Real Betis out of the water in the race for Jose Sa, according to SDNA in Greece.

West Ham reportedly want the £13 million-rated Olympiacos goalkeeper (SDNA), who is apparently angling for a move.

Sa has well known agent Jorge Mendes working for him, and the super-agent believes that his client could attract interest this summer.

West Ham have already been linked, but they face competition from Real Betis for Sa’s signature.

The problem for Betis is they apparently cannot compete financially with West Ham for the Portuguese stopper.

The Hammers are able to offer Sa and Olympiacos the far greater package, which means that they currently head the queue in the race to land the stopper.

If Sa was brought to West Ham he could improve the quality available to David Moyes in goal.

West Ham already have Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, but Sa could add even more competition for the number one shirt.