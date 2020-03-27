Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Serie A

Report: Villa ready deal for £8m Spaniard on three-year contract

Tom Thorogood
Jose Callejon of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on October 1, 2017 in Naples, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have been linked with Jose Callejon.

Napoli's Spanish striker Jose Maria Callejon celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Sassuolo vs Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on March 31, 2018.

According to Eurocalciomercato, Aston Villa are readying an offer to sign Napoli’s Jose Callejon on a three-year contract.

The Napoli attacker is out of contract this summer and tipped to leave.

A report by Area Napoli claimed both Aston Villa and Everton were keen on him during the January transfer window.

Callejon ultimately remained in Naples where he has started 19 Serie A games this season, posting two goals and six assists.

He cost Napoli a bargain £8 million from Real Madrid seven years ago.

But at 33, the Spaniard is seemingly seeking a new adventure this summer.

 

Eurocalciomercato claim he doesn’t want to renew at Napoli. He has offers from the MLS and China on the table, but he feels he can still deliver in a top-level league for at least another two seasons.

The report adds that both Sevilla and Valencia are keen, but they will have difficulties in challenging Villa for his signature with the Villans ready to offer a three-year contract.

Dean Smith’s side are in relegation trouble in the Premier League.

But amid the Covid-19 suspension, Villa could end up remaining in the top-flight and therefore a move to the Premier League may appeal to Callejon.

The Spaniard is capable of playing in a range of attacking midfield roles.

Villa may feel Callejon’s presence could take the creative burden off Jack Grealish, while his experience at elite level could help push the club on.

Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon (R) shoots against Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch