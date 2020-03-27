Report: Villa ready deal for £8m Spaniard on three-year contract

Aston Villa have been linked with Jose Callejon.

According to Eurocalciomercato, Aston Villa are readying an offer to sign Napoli’s Jose Callejon on a three-year contract.

The Napoli attacker is out of contract this summer and tipped to leave.

A report by Area Napoli claimed both Aston Villa and Everton were keen on him during the January transfer window.

Callejon ultimately remained in Naples where he has started 19 Serie A games this season, posting two goals and six assists.

He cost Napoli a bargain £8 million from Real Madrid seven years ago.

But at 33, the Spaniard is seemingly seeking a new adventure this summer.

Eurocalciomercato claim he doesn’t want to renew at Napoli. He has offers from the MLS and China on the table, but he feels he can still deliver in a top-level league for at least another two seasons.

The report adds that both Sevilla and Valencia are keen, but they will have difficulties in challenging Villa for his signature with the Villans ready to offer a three-year contract.

Dean Smith’s side are in relegation trouble in the Premier League.

But amid the Covid-19 suspension, Villa could end up remaining in the top-flight and therefore a move to the Premier League may appeal to Callejon.

The Spaniard is capable of playing in a range of attacking midfield roles.

Villa may feel Callejon’s presence could take the creative burden off Jack Grealish, while his experience at elite level could help push the club on.