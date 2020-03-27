Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Mourinho has new way to get £72m target to Spurs, could save them millions

 
 
Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, and now have a chance to sign him on loan.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...

Tottenham Hotspur could have a chance of landing Philippe Coutinho on loan, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Coutinho, as Jose Mourinho looks to add more creativity to his midfield ranks.

The Brazilian is said to be available for £72 million (Marca), but that price-tag seems to be out of Tottenham’s reach.

However, Barca are so keen to get Coutinho off their books that they apparently now will accept a loan offer for him, and that potential deal could save Spurs millions.

 

That could give Tottenham a new way to get hold of the former Liverpool man, who was a massive threat in the Premier League last time he was playing in England.

When at Liverpool Coutinho was a constant source of goals and assists, but he has failed to reproduce that sort of form at the Nou Camp.

If he was to move to Tottenham he would still be an exciting addition for Mourinho’s side though.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 8, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

The prospect of seeing Coutinho, Giovani Lo Celso and Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli all linking up behind Harry Kane at Spurs next season is a tantalising one.

And if Coutinho is available on loan, then the potential transfer may well just start to look even more appealing for Tottenham. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

More Videos

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch