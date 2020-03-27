Report: Mourinho has new way to get £72m target to Spurs, could save them millions

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, and now have a chance to sign him on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur could have a chance of landing Philippe Coutinho on loan, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Coutinho, as Jose Mourinho looks to add more creativity to his midfield ranks.

The Brazilian is said to be available for £72 million (Marca), but that price-tag seems to be out of Tottenham’s reach.

However, Barca are so keen to get Coutinho off their books that they apparently now will accept a loan offer for him, and that potential deal could save Spurs millions.

That could give Tottenham a new way to get hold of the former Liverpool man, who was a massive threat in the Premier League last time he was playing in England.

When at Liverpool Coutinho was a constant source of goals and assists, but he has failed to reproduce that sort of form at the Nou Camp.

If he was to move to Tottenham he would still be an exciting addition for Mourinho’s side though.

The prospect of seeing Coutinho, Giovani Lo Celso and Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli all linking up behind Harry Kane at Spurs next season is a tantalising one.

And if Coutinho is available on loan, then the potential transfer may well just start to look even more appealing for Tottenham.