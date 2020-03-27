Report: Club want to snatch player Mourinho called 'phenomenal' away from Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has struggled during his first season with Jose Mourinho's men.

Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ndombele’s time at Tottenham has been frustrating so far, with the 23-year-old’s fitness being called into question.

Jose Mourinho publicly criticised Ndombele after his showing against Burnley, where he failed to produce even one sprint.

Ndombele has shown real quality in possession since joining Tottenham, but he has badly struggled with the pace of the Premier League.

There are now real doubts over the future of the French international at Spurs, and Barcelona reportedly are keeping a keen eye on him.

Barca chief Eric Abidal reportedly thinks Ndombele has the potential to make an impact at the Nou Camp, and could make an offer to snatch him away from Tottenham.

It is easy to see why Barca like Ndombele too, as his skill on the ball would make him a good fit for the Catalan club.

But whether Spurs will want to give Ndombele another chance to prove his worth next season remains to be seen.

It is clear that Ndombele does have a great deal of potential, and if he works on his fitness he could still be an excellent option for Mourinho.

Indeed for all the headlines that Mourinho got when he criticised Ndombele, he has also previously praised the midfielder.

"I think Ndombele was absolutely phenomenal,” Mourinho said to goal.com after Ndombele starred against Norwich City.

"Totally in control, the football was so fluid, passing, movement, turning, never playing back passes, always getting the ball going forward and between the lines and looking for the wingers. Fantastic football.”

And Mourinho may just believe that sticking with Ndombele is worthwhile, as if Spurs can improve on his fitness levels, they could still have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on their books.