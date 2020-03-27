Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Club have raised eyebrows at what Liverpool have done amid uncertainty

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

According to The Express, Manchester City are surprised that Liverpool want to make sure that they do not play in the Champions League next season.

It has been reported that Liverpool as well as the other clubs in the top 10 of the Premier League table at the moment - excluding Sheffield United - have requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport not to allow City to play in next season’s Champions League while their appeal is being heard.

 

The defending Premier League champions have appealed against a two-year Champions League ban.

With football at a standstill due to the global health pandemic, City’s case may not be heard or resolved before the start of next season.

The Express has claimed that the City board have raised eyebrows at Liverpool’s involvement, as the Reds are on the verge of winning the league title this season and will automatically qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League campaign.

Top-Five Finish

City are second in the Premier League table at the moment, but if the Citizens are not allowed to play in the Champions League next season, then the fifth team - currently Manchester United - will qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

A general view at dawn showing the Main Stand at Anfield on February 12, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

