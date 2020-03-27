Quick links

Premier League

Report claims price of Tottenham Hotspur target Mikel Arteta has requested information on

Subhankar Mondal
Youssef El-Arabi of Olympiakos celebrates during Europa League Round of 32 2nd Leg between Arsenal and Olympiakos at Emirates stadium , London, England on 27 February 2020.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Mady Camara.

Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC celebrate after his team's victory during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Mady Camara is a player in demand, with Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Sheffield United linked with the defensive midfielder.

According to SDNA earlier this month, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of Camara for Olympiakos against his club in the Europa League this season and has asked for more information on him.

 

PageNews has credited Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho with interest in the 23-year-old.

SDNA has now claimed of interest in the youngster from Sheffield United, and has added that Olympiakos will not sell the Guinea international for anything less than €25 million (£22.44 million).

Olympiakos' Mady Camara is tackled by Arsenal's Dani Ceballos during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Camara has scored two goals and provided one assist in 22 league games for Olympiakos so far this season.

The defensive midfielder has also played five times in the Champions League and thrice in the Europa League for the Greek side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal FC and Mohamed Camara of Olympiacos FC battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch