Report claims price of Tottenham Hotspur target Mikel Arteta has requested information on

Mady Camara is a player in demand, with Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Sheffield United linked with the defensive midfielder.

According to SDNA earlier this month, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of Camara for Olympiakos against his club in the Europa League this season and has asked for more information on him.

PageNews has credited Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho with interest in the 23-year-old.

SDNA has now claimed of interest in the youngster from Sheffield United, and has added that Olympiakos will not sell the Guinea international for anything less than €25 million (£22.44 million).

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Camara has scored two goals and provided one assist in 22 league games for Olympiakos so far this season.

The defensive midfielder has also played five times in the Champions League and thrice in the Europa League for the Greek side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

