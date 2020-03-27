Report claims current status of ‘brilliant’ player Everton and West Ham United want

Everton, West Ham United and Arsenal have been linked with Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.

According to The Chronicle, there is no new offer for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, and The Chronicle has claimed that the Magpies have not made him a fresh offer.

The 20-year-old midfielder could not agree on a new deal with the Premier League club earlier this year and will become a free agent in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old - described as “brilliant in training” by his brother and Newcastle teammate Sean Longstaff in The Chronicle in October 2019 - on a free transfer.

Stats

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce's side so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.