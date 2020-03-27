Quick links

Report claims current status of ‘brilliant’ player Everton and West Ham United want

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle players seen L-R Joelinton, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Miguel Almirón, Nabil Bentaleb, DeAndre Yedlin, Valentino Lazaro, Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernández, Florian Lejuene...
Everton, West Ham United and Arsenal have been linked with Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.

Brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Chronicle, there is no new offer for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, and The Chronicle has claimed that the Magpies have not made him a fresh offer.

The 20-year-old midfielder could not agree on a new deal with the Premier League club earlier this year and will become a free agent in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old - described as “brilliant in training” by his brother and Newcastle teammate Sean Longstaff in The Chronicle in October 2019 - on a free transfer.

 

Stats

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce's side so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

