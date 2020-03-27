Report: Arsenal facing competition from Liverpool for Gabriel Martinelli 2.0

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Pape Gueye.

According to The Express, Arsenal are facing competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City for Pape Gueye.

It has been reported that Arsenal are in talks to sign Gueye from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, Premier League rivals Liverpool, United and City are also interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

The youngster is a very versatile player who can also operate as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role, and could be sold for just £5 million.

Gabriel Martinelli 2.0?

Gueye could be another Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal, if the Gunners are able to secure the services of the former France Under-19 international from Le Havre this summer for £6 million.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward has already made a huge impression on the Emirates Stadium faithful and has shown a lot of promise, and it seems that the North London outfit got him for a bargain price.

According to WhoScored, the teenager scored three goals and provided two assists in the Europa League and scored three goals in the Premier League for the Gunners this season.