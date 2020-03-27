Report: Arsenal enquire after Nabil Fekir, despite turning down move last summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Nabil Fekir.

Arsenal have made an enquiry for Nabil Fekir, The Daily Star report.

Fekir has been impressing at Real Betis after signing for the club for £17.7 million from Lyon last summer.

The Frenchman has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 games.

The same report claims Arsenal turned down the option of signing Fekir last summer.

Fekir came close to a move to Liverpool in 2018 before a switch fell through, the BBC reported.

Arsenal's interest in Fekir is related to the question marks over Dani Ceballos' future.

Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid and no permanent deal is currently in place.

Arsenal are claimed to have scouted Fekir several times and are weighing up their options.