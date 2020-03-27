Quick links

Report: Arsenal enquire after Nabil Fekir, despite turning down move last summer

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal with team mates during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in...
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Nabil Fekir.

Arsenal have made an enquiry for Nabil Fekir, The Daily Star report.

Fekir has been impressing at Real Betis after signing for the club for £17.7 million from Lyon last summer.

 

The Frenchman has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 games.

The same report claims Arsenal turned down the option of signing Fekir last summer.

Fekir came close to a move to Liverpool in 2018 before a switch fell through, the BBC reported.

Arsenal's interest in Fekir is related to the question marks over Dani Ceballos' future.

Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid and no permanent deal is currently in place.

Arsenal are claimed to have scouted Fekir several times and are weighing up their options.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

