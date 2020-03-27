Real Madrid’s reported stance amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to Diario Madridista, Real Madrid are open to parting company with Luka Jovic but only on loan, amid links with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Spanish and European giants Madrid are open to sending the striker out on loan in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest from Chelsea in the Serbia international, while The Daily Star recently claimed that the 22-year-old will be offered to Spurs and the Blues.

Stats

Jovic has made four starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Madrid this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Loan move to Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Kane is the only recognised senior striker at Tottenham, who need an able back-up.

Jovic may have struggled at Madrid this season, but the 22-year-old is hugely talented and has a lot of potential, and he would be a good short-term signing for Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window.