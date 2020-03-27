Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid

La Liga

Premier League

Real Madrid’s reported stance amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer link

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Marcelo, Luka Jovic and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid trains during the training session of Real Madrid at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale and Eintracht...

According to Diario Madridista, Real Madrid are open to parting company with Luka Jovic but only on loan, amid links with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Spanish and European giants Madrid are open to sending the striker out on loan in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest from Chelsea in the Serbia international, while The Daily Star recently claimed that the 22-year-old will be offered to Spurs and the Blues.

 

Stats

Jovic has made four starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Madrid this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Loan move to Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Kane is the only recognised senior striker at Tottenham, who need an able back-up.

Jovic may have struggled at Madrid this season, but the 22-year-old is hugely talented and has a lot of potential, and he would be a good short-term signing for Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt scores the opening goal past Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch