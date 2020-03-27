Quick links

'Prefer him': Some Magpies fans urge Bruce to sign £10m man instead of player he wants

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested that he is keen to bring in Danny Rose on a permanent transfer.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st February 2020.

Newcastle United fans do not exactly appear keen on the idea of signing Danny Rose on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, and has immediately been thrown into their starting line-up.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has now suggested to the Chronicle that he wants to keep Rose at the St. James’ Park.

 

He said: "We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months, hopefully longer after that. When he walked through the door he gave everybody a lift. That is what a really good player does."

But Newcastle supporters do not appear at all convinced by Rose’s start to life with them.

And there are many Magpies fans who would prefer Jetro Willems signed on a permanent deal in the summer.

Willems, who is valued at £10 million (BILD), started this season as Newcastle’s first choice left-back, but injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Rose was signed as a result, but he has not been at his best on Tyneside so far.

Rose struggled for game time at Spurs this campaign, so his rustiness is perhaps understandable.

And Bruce will hope that with regular game time, Rose can get back to his very best again.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

