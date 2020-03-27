'Prefer him': Some Magpies fans urge Bruce to sign £10m man instead of player he wants

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested that he is keen to bring in Danny Rose on a permanent transfer.

Newcastle United fans do not exactly appear keen on the idea of signing Danny Rose on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, and has immediately been thrown into their starting line-up.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has now suggested to the Chronicle that he wants to keep Rose at the St. James’ Park.

He said: "We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months, hopefully longer after that. When he walked through the door he gave everybody a lift. That is what a really good player does."

But Newcastle supporters do not appear at all convinced by Rose’s start to life with them.

And there are many Magpies fans who would prefer Jetro Willems signed on a permanent deal in the summer.

I’d prefer Willems — bigrobnufc (@bigrobnufc) March 26, 2020

Not convinced.... Far rather go for Willems — Scott Ferguson (@scottferguson56) March 26, 2020

I do t rate him that much yes he wins balls but he also gets turned very quickly like against Rochdale — Bryan Allen (@BryanAl14385153) March 26, 2020

Tough one. Willems scored a couple of goals, yet looked very suspect whilst defending. — jimijazz83 (@jimijazz83) March 27, 2020

Needs to not make a decision off the back his name and past form. He hasnt been very good in the games he's played but thats not to say he wont find his best form. — Michael Graham (@Mickygraham87) March 26, 2020

Nothing against Danny Rose, but given the choice, @JetroWillems_15 wins every time #NUFCpic.twitter.com/P5rYcowY0a — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) March 26, 2020

Danny Rose has been getting better at least in my opinion. But, Jetro Willems I think would be the better signing. He’s younger and been better this season than Rose. If we’d never had Willems this season then I’d be happy with Rose but Willems would be better I think. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/xCcNWrlCxN — Mark Murphy (@mark_murphy890) March 26, 2020

Willems, who is valued at £10 million (BILD), started this season as Newcastle’s first choice left-back, but injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Rose was signed as a result, but he has not been at his best on Tyneside so far.

Rose struggled for game time at Spurs this campaign, so his rustiness is perhaps understandable.

And Bruce will hope that with regular game time, Rose can get back to his very best again.