‘Phenomenal’ player Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking reportedly has Premier League dreams

Subhankar Mondal
Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin and Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...

Evan N’Dicka is a player in demand, with Liverpool and Arsenal linked with the Eintracht Frankfurt central defender.

According to Sky Sports, Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the 20-year-old left-footed central defender.

 

Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also claimed to have interest in the France Under-21 international - who was said to have made “phenomenal development” last season by Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter, as quoted on Bundesliga.com on July 10, 2019.

Area Napoli has now reported of interest from Napoli in the youngster, but the Italian news outlet has added that the defender dreams of a move to the Premier League.

The report has added that N’Dicka shares some of the same entourage as Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, and that there have been talks between him - Aboubakar Traore - and someone at Napoli.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin during the game between Eintracht Frankfurt against the 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, N’Dicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old central defender has also scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France Under-21 international made 24 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

N’Dicka made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Frankfurt last season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

