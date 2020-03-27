‘Phenomenal’ player Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking reportedly has Premier League dreams

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

Evan N’Dicka is a player in demand, with Liverpool and Arsenal linked with the Eintracht Frankfurt central defender.

According to Sky Sports, Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the 20-year-old left-footed central defender.

Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also claimed to have interest in the France Under-21 international - who was said to have made “phenomenal development” last season by Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter, as quoted on Bundesliga.com on July 10, 2019.

Area Napoli has now reported of interest from Napoli in the youngster, but the Italian news outlet has added that the defender dreams of a move to the Premier League.

The report has added that N’Dicka shares some of the same entourage as Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, and that there have been talks between him - Aboubakar Traore - and someone at Napoli.

Stats

According to WhoScored, N’Dicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old central defender has also scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France Under-21 international made 24 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

N’Dicka made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Frankfurt last season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.