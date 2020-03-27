Ozark: Who is Joseph Sikora? Netflix welcomes Power actor to play Frank Cosgrove Jr in season 3!

Ozark is back on Netflix for season 3 and features a newcomer to the series in Joseph Sikora.

After 18 months away from our screens, Ozark is finally back on Netflix for its long-awaited third season.

The new batch of episodes continues the story of Marty and Wendy Byrde as their casino business faces fresh problems as tensions start to rise between crime and cartel bosses.

As ever, a new season brings with it some new faces and this time around the one to watch is Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr.

Ozark season 3 on Netflix

The third season of Ozark arrived on March 27th, 2020, a full 18 months after season 2 released.

The wait seems to have paid off for fans as Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return in top form as the stakes are ramped up even higher for their casino business as tension rises between crime and cartel bosses.

As ever with a new season, we're introduced to plenty of fresh faces in Ozark in season 3 but none of them are quite as important as new antagonist Frank Cosgrove Jr, the son of Kansas City's mob boss who had a run-in with the Byrdes in season 2.

Meet Joseph Frank Cosgrove Jr?

Taking on the role of Frank Cosgrove Jr is Joseph Sikora.

The 43-year-old actor is best known for his role as Tommy Egan in the Starz and Netflix series, Power.

Joseph Sikora originally hails from Chicago and has been on the acting path from an early age when he appeared in a McDonald's advert as a child alongside basketball legend, Michael Jordan.

He studied theatre at Columbia College Chicago after making his acting debut several years prior in 1987 in the US TV series, Roomies.

Away from the acting world, Joseph Sikora is also active on social media and has accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of 2.3 million.

Joseph Sikora: Films and TV

As mentioned, Joseph Sikora's acting debut came in 1987 in the TV show, Roomies.

Since then, however, he's appeared in over 60 acting roles with the biggest of which coming in the likes of Boardwalk Empire, The Heart, She Holler, Underground, the 2012 film Jack Reacher and of, course Power which is arguably what Joseph is best known for.

Ozark season 3, featuring Joseph Sikora, arrived on March 27th, 2020 and contains 10 episodes in total.