'No brainer': Some Liverpool fans urge Klopp to sign £53m striker now he's available

Liverpool fans are behind the idea of signing Luka Jovic, after reports suggest that he could be available from transfer from Real Madrid.

Liverpool are thought to be on the hunt for a striker, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his side’s attack.

Jovic is yet to be linked with a move to Anfield, but there are Liverpool fans who feel that he could be a good addition to their squad.

2 year loan deal. No brainer

Yes. Imagine what Klopp could turn him into. Would be good for squad depth too.

Yes. If you say no you haven't seen him play and are happy with the most wasteful centre forward in the league leading our line. It's 4231 time with bobby in the 10.

Would have taken him in the summer , happy to now

Was quality at Frankfurt, don't imagine klopp would make him worse

Yes if he is a worker; attitude is so important.

If we dont sign werner, yes

Wanted him before he went to Madrid, looked class for Frankfurt

Marca claim that Madrid are hoping offers come in for Jovic, who they only signed for £53 million last summer (Daily Mail).

The Serbian striker has struggled at the Bernabeu, and has just two league goals to his name this season.

Jovic has previously been a prolific scorer in Germany though, which is what appeals to Liverpool supporters.

At just 22, the clinical finisher still has room to improve, and he may well be happy with a rotational role at Liverpool.

Klopp already has Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino at his disposal, so any striker Liverpool do sign may have to do their fair share of sitting on the bench.

And Jovic does appear to be a better fit than most, it now just remains to be seen whether Liverpool will alter their plans to go for him.