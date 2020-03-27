Nicholas claims Arsenal have three replacements for Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's future with Mikel Arteta's side is very uncertain currently.

Charlie Nicholas has claimed to Sky Sports that Arsenal could replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from within, even though it is a risk.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal appears very uncertain currently, as the rapid striker only has just over a year left on his contract.

Arsenal may have to cash in on him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer, which would be disaterous.

If Arsenal do choose to sell Aubameyang finding a way to succeed without his goals could be very difficult.

But Nicholas believes that Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette could all potentially replace Aubameyang in the future.

“Martinelli does have the potential to become an exceptional player,” Nicholas said.

“The signs with him are pretty similar. because he runs well with the ball and makes good runs off the ball too.

"He is young, but that does not matter as he's already shown plenty this season. He got a bit lucky with the N'Golo Kante slip at Chelsea for his goal, but it is that type of thing that he will bring you. Look at how he finished that opportunity, you can see a cool, clinical and ruthless customer in front of goal.

"Jurgen Klopp was raving about him for a reason. The potential is there, but he is not at Aubameyang's level yet. I am hopeful he will get there, but he cannot be relied on just yet. There's also Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, who hasn't come good yet, so there is potential to replace from within, but it's a risk.”

Aubameyang has fired in 17 goals in the Premier League for Arsenal this term, and has been a prolific scorer ever since he moved to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has played Aubameyang off the left-flank regularly, but he has continued to hit the back of the net with great frequency.

If Aubameyang does leave he has already been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool.