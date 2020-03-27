Most expensive player from 50-46 FIFA ranked nations; £47m Liverpool + Arsenal target included

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Partey.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football matches.

So, in place of talking about matches, we take a look at the most expensive players from each top 50 ranked nation and what the future holds for them. This particular take looks at a couple of players linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ranked 50: Scotland: Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

It was a toss up between Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, but we feel the latter deserves his spot as Scotland’s most expensive player.

Robertson helped Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League final. Should the season be completed, he will also pick up a Premier League winner’s medal.

The 26-year-old has one goals and seven assists in 27 top-flight games this season.

According to transfermarkt, the left-back’s value is at £75 million.

Ranked 49: Bosnia and Herzegovina: Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanc is a regular for Juventus, making 20 Serie A starts this season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has helped the Old Lady to multiple trophies since joining in 2016, including three straight Serie A titles.

Pjanic is valued at £60 million by Transfermarkt.

Ranked 48: Jamaica: Leon Bailey.

Leon Bailey has been impressing at Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

The six-capped Jamaica international has been linked with the Premier League.

The Express claim Arsenal and Chelsea are keen, with the player valued at £85 million.

At 22, Bailey has an abundance of potential and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Ranked Joint 46: Ghana: Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey has established himself as a top player at Atletico Madrid.

The holding midfielder has made 35 appearances this season, including a starting spot in the recent Champions League victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

The Telegraph claim the Gunners are keen, while Cadena Sur add that the Reds have already been in contact with Atleti over a potential move.

Partey, 26, has a £47 million release clause.

Ranked Joint 46: Costa Rica: Keylor Navas.

Keylor Navas may now be 33, but he still remains a top-class goalkeeper.

The Costa Rican helped Real Madrid win four Champions League trophies in five years. Now, he is a regular at Paris Saint-Germain keen on winning Europe’s main prize again.

With a few good years left in him, Navas is valued at £9 million by Transfermarkt.