Most expensive player from 50-46 FIFA ranked nations; £47m Liverpool + Arsenal target included

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Andrew Robertson in action during a Scotland Training Session at Hampden Park on November 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football matches.

So, in place of talking about matches, we take a look at the most expensive players from each top 50 ranked nation and what the future holds for them. This particular take looks at a couple of players linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ranked 50: Scotland: Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

It was a toss up between Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, but we feel the latter deserves his spot as Scotland’s most expensive player.

Robertson helped Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League final. Should the season be completed, he will also pick up a Premier League winner’s medal.

The 26-year-old has one goals and seven assists in 27 top-flight games this season.

According to transfermarkt, the left-back’s value is at £75 million.

Miralem Pjanic of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Ranked 49: Bosnia and Herzegovina: Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanc is a regular for Juventus, making 20 Serie A starts this season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has helped the Old Lady to multiple trophies since joining in 2016, including three straight Serie A titles.

Pjanic is valued at £60 million by Transfermarkt.

Leverkusen's Jamaican midfielder Leon Bailey celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the German First division Bundesliga football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen in...

Ranked 48: Jamaica: Leon Bailey.

Leon Bailey has been impressing at Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

The six-capped Jamaica international has been linked with the Premier League.

The Express claim Arsenal and Chelsea are keen, with the player valued at £85 million.

At 22, Bailey has an abundance of potential and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Ranked Joint 46: Ghana: Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey has established himself as a top player at Atletico Madrid.

The holding midfielder has made 35 appearances this season, including a starting spot in the recent Champions League victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

The Telegraph claim the Gunners are keen, while Cadena Sur add that the Reds have already been in contact with Atleti over a potential move.

Partey, 26, has a £47 million release clause.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

Ranked Joint 46: Costa Rica: Keylor Navas.

Keylor Navas may now be 33, but he still remains a top-class goalkeeper.

The Costa Rican helped Real Madrid win four Champions League trophies in five years. Now, he is a regular at Paris Saint-Germain keen on winning Europe’s main prize again.

With a few good years left in him, Navas is valued at £9 million by Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts after his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

