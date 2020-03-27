Maska: Who is Prit Kamani? Netflix welcomes acting newcomer to original Indian film

Maska is a new Indian film from Netflix but just who is the new lead star Prit Kamani?

Netflix may be best known for big-budget US TV series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent months we've seen more and more international content arrive on the streaming service to cater to its growing global audience.

The newest international arrival is the Indian film Maska.

The film arrived on Netflix on March 27th, 2020 and features a host of local talent among the cast.

Chief among them is the film's star, Prit Kamani. However, the actor is far from a household name, so just who is he?

ALSO ON NETFLIX: The Letter for the King takes filming inspiration from LOTR

Maska on Netflix

Maska, which released on March 27th, 2020, tells the story of a young and ambitious man as he sets out to become a famous actor, striking up tension with his parents as he announces his decision to quit the family café business.

The story is given an extra dimension when this young man, Rumi Irani, meets a girl who offers him a new and more realistic path.

Introducing Prit Kamani as Rumi Irani

Taking on the role of Rumi Irani in the film is 27-year-old actor Prit Kamani.

Born in Rajkot, Gujarat on February 28th 1993, the Indian actor has only just broken onto the scene after his debut role came in 2017.

Prior to that, it is understood that Kamani studied at university in Mumbai where he is thought to have taken part in several student theatre productions.

Away from his emerging acting career, Prit is very active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram which boast a joint following of 54,000 fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prit Kamani (@pritkamani) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

Prit Kamani: Films and TV

At the time of writing, Prit Kamani only has three professional acting credits to his name according to IMDb.

His acting debut came in 2017 in the short film #Letters.

This was followed in 2019 by an appearance in the Indian film Hum Chaar.

And of course, most recently, Prit Kamani took on the role of Rumi Irani in the Netflix film Maska.

Prit Kamani will no doubt be hoping that the Netflix appearance can be a stepping stone to bigger and better things in future.

Until then, Maska is available to stream now on Netflix after arriving on March 27th.