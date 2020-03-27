Quick links

Leeds United should have no regrets over Nottingham Forest winger

Dan Coombs
Leeds were linked with Albert Adomah a year ago.

It is one year since Leeds United were linked with a swoop for Albert Adomah.

The Birmingham Mail reported that Leeds even held talks with Adomah over a potential switch, with the winger's contract set to expire.

Adomah did leave Villa after they won promotion, but it was not Leeds he signed for.

 

In early July, Adomah signed a two-year deal with Nottingham Forest, after Leeds had chosen to sign Helder Costa from Wolves instead.

While Costa has not exactly had a prolific campaign, Adomah has not shown that he was the right answer either.

His stint at the City Ground has been unsuccessful so far, so much so that he was sent out on loan in January.

He made only five league starts plus 19 substitute appearances for Forest, scoring twice.

Adomah was loaned to Cardiff City where he has made six starts, providing two assists.

Leeds meanwhile sit top of the Championship with nine matches remaining, and should not be regretting missing out on Adomah.

Perhaps he could have had more success under Marcelo Bielsa, and helped them get even further ahead, but its unlikely he is a player they will revisit this summer.

