Leeds United fans react to non-league decision

Some Leeds United fans are getting worried.

A decision has been taken to 'expunge' all football results at non-league level and below.

BBC Sport report all results will be voided with no promotions and relegations.

A decision is yet to be made higher up, but this certainly sets a precedent which could be followed.

Leeds United supporters are among those feeling nervous, as voiding the season at Championship level will mean their promotion hopes are back to square one.

Here is a look at how fans reacted on social media to the developments...

Now getting worried as I've also heard top leagues in Europe are thinking of doing the same #lufc — Nige (@hectorswhites) March 26, 2020

So non league will be expunged..let's hope it's a little different for the Championship..#lufc — wazza (@Baldwaz1) March 26, 2020

Just seen that the non league step 3 to 6 teams are declaring the season null & void with no promotion or relegation. Let’s hope that’s not a sign of things to come #lufc — David Wood (@mrdavidnwood) March 26, 2020

They are going to cancel the season ain't they #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) March 26, 2020

Have a bad feeling the season is gonna be void #lufc — Jules (@julesmccann) March 26, 2020

What happens in reaction to this decision in non-league will be an interesting test case.

There could be clubs at the top of their respective divisions who protest, appeal and even bring legal challenges.

Leeds will be watching with interest, and possible dismay.

Having to start all over again would be cruel after waiting 15 years to win promotion back to the Premier League, and then sitting top of the Championship with nine games remaining only to see the season halted.