Jermain Defoe describes forgotten man brought to Rangers by Steven Gerrard as unbelievable and brilliant

The Rangers striker was discussing what it's like for Steven Gerrard's players staying away from Ibrox.

The Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has praised one member of Steven Gerrard's staff for keeping the Gers' players in shape during football's hiatus.

Rangers last played on 12 March against Bayer Leverkusen, with the season suspended shortly afterwards having succumbed to the global health crisis.

As well as having their fixtures postponed, players at all British clubs are being forced to train in isolation, in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

But for those on Rangers' books, there is no chance of slacking off - thanks to the programme set by the club's head of fitness, Jordan Milsom.

Asked how he and his Ibrox teammates are coping in the absence of football, Defoe told Talksport earlier: "Luckily we've got a group chat, and it is quite funny. So we all stick together on that, have banter on the group chat as you can imagine.

"The club have done wonders, the sports science is on another level. We've got an app where all the players, everyone's got individual programmes and all the players will download their individual programmes on to the app and then everything goes back to the sports science team so they know exactly what we're doing.

"Jordan Milsom - he's unbelievable to be fair. He was at Liverpool with the manager (Gerrard). He's brilliant, he's hands-on."

There is little indication as yet how long current restrictions will remain in place, not to mention whether or not the season will be allowed to continue or written off entirely.

But indications suggest that it will be later rather than sooner.

