Jamie Carragher says something about Liverpool midfielder this season has ‘baffled’ him

Jordan Henderson is playing well for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the moment.

Jamie Carragher has raved about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in The Telegraph.

The Liverpool legend, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has included the 29-year-old England international in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Carragher has spoken highly of the former Sunderland star, and he has admitted that he is “baffled” that only this season he is getting more praise than in previous years.

Carragher wrote about Henderson in The Telegraph: “I have to say I am delighted but a little baffled that Jordan Henderson is getting more praise this season than in previous years.

"I think that probably says more about those suggesting he has massively improved rather than the player himself because - as I am sure Jurgen Klopp will testify - his consistent excellence as captain has been fundamental to Liverpool’s return to the top. What is most impressive this season is the manner in which Henderson switched midfield roles.

“Until December, Fabinho was Liverpool’s best player and his injury could have been a critical moment in the title race. Instead, Henderson assumed the number six position and performed brilliantly. Maybe that is why more people have noticed his importance recently.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Henderson has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The Englishman also made six appearances in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the league title for the first time in the Premier League era, and the Reds will hope that season gets back underway soon.