Is Wilko still open? Retailer updates customers with new statement

Many stores have temporarily closed their doors, but is Wilko still open?

Under the circumstances, the public is turning to frequent updates to ensure they are doing all they can to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

In an earlier statement, Boris Johnson outlined that we should avoid all non-essential contact, but with many choosing to disregard the warning, stricter guidelines have been put into effect.

In a more recent address, the PM instructed us that we must only leave the house for work if only absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, we've been told to limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households. This is to prevent the virus reaching unaffected homes.

Even more recently, it was confirmed that Boris Johnson himself has tested positive for the virus, displaying mild symptoms.

It's so important that we do what we can, and under the aforementioned guidelines, the main excuse people have to be around others is to shop for essentials.

Stores are doing their best to enforce safety measures, ensuring customers keep a distance from one another. It's best to pick up as many essentials as you can during your visit to the store, which is why many are wondering whether Wilko will remain open...

Is Wilko still open?

Yes, Wilco is still open. However, a recent statement confirms that only some have been closed as they cannot be kept open for safety reasons.

Over on the website, the customer notice regarding Covid-19 reads: "To our customers... You may have noticed that we have been quiet for a while. The truth is, we’ve been trying to get ourselves organised, whilst keeping the essentials that you need on our shelves. Hopefully you can understand that our priority has been on keeping our shops open, and making them as safe as we can for our team members and customers."

Continued: "On Monday night the Government announced that all non-essential shops were to close immediately. We have had confirmation from Trading Standards that we may remain open as we sell many essential items including over the counter medicine, cleaning and hygiene products, pet food, home maintenance and baby care. We also have 416 shops meaning that the 17million people who live within 2km of a Wilko store really can safely pop in for those essentials. Plus, we sell a lot of the things you need under one roof, so you don’t need to be making multiple trips." Considering the range of stock they have, this makes perfect sense.

However, they acknowledge that not all stores will be kept open: "We will be able to keep most of our doors open. Not all though – there are some that we will be shutting immediately because we can’t safely keep them open. Rest assured that we are working really hard on those that we do keep open to make them safe, in line with Government requirements."

They go on to express that all stores will now close at 5 pm so that staff have time to replenish shelves and so forth.

The statement concludes: "These are really tough times for all of us and on behalf of our loyal and hardworking team members I’d like to say thank you for continuing to shop with wilko, either in store or online at wilko.com. To keep up to date with what’s happening at wilko over the coming days and weeks, please follow @lovewilko on our social channels. We’re on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, so look out for more updates. Thanks for sticking with us. We’ll carry on doing our very best to support you and your families. Please stay safe and well."

They have also posted to their Twitter:

A message from our CEO, Jerome. pic.twitter.com/Y0ESIp4B4k — wilko (@LoveWilko) March 25, 2020

Certain Wilko stock has been limited!

Due to high demand, some stock has been limited to help ensure quantities do not run out entirely.

As outlined on the retailer's site, here is a list of the items below:

Pain relief

Cough and cold products

Children's medicine

Thermometers

Toilet rolls

Tissues and wipes

Hand sanitisers, soap and handwash

Cleaning and antibacterial products

This is a great idea to make sure all members of the public have access to such products if needed.

As they mention, be sure to follow them over on social media for important updates.

