Is Parklife 2020 cancelled? Organisers release new statement

Many festivalgoers are growing increasingly concerned, but is Parklife 2020 cancelled?

With everything that's going on, everybody is keen to be kept in the loop with what's being cancelled or closed.

Many are being urged to take measures, with Boris Johnson addressing in a recent statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The public has been told to cease any non-essential contact to prevent further spread, which in turn is having a huge effect on social lives. Cinema chains such as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have confirmed temporary closures following government guidelines, with the likes of McDonald's also serving as a take-away rather than an eat-in restaurant.

Of course, festival season inches ever closer and most will have tickets to at least one of the events on the horizon. However, with lots of musicians postponing tours, festivalgoers feel uncertain as to whether many of the events will still run.

One of the biggest is Parklife, which brings in some of the best artists working today year after year...

Is Parklife 2020 cancelled?

Yes, Parklife 2020 has been cancelled and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Saturday, June 13th 2020.

Over on their website, they released a statement to ticketholders, reading: "Parklife festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that it’s simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead. This decision has not been taken lightly and of course we’re really disappointed, we really did try to make this work, but ultimately it was unavoidable."

Continued: "We would like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were and would like to thank all of you for such incredible support. Parklife will return stronger than ever on 12th & 13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then. We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival."

Informing ticketholders of what to do next, they add: "Please look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time. For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon... Parklife Team."

A decision that has not been taken lightly, please see below our statement regarding this years Parklife Festival, we will be back stronger than ever June 12 & 13 2021.



Everyone please stay safe, remain positive and let's look forward to next year.



The Parklife Team. pic.twitter.com/Q0TVp2rTwj — Parklife 2020 (@Parklifefest) March 27, 2020

Parklife fans suspected the cancellation

Prior to the announcement, a number of festivalgoers flocked to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Check out a selection of tweets:

if parklife gets cancelled that’s it I’m off — Shaz (@shaziaalix) March 17, 2020

If parklife gets cancelled do we get our money back???? @Parklifefest — saitama (@bi1brx) March 16, 2020

If parklife or Leeds gets cancelled I’m full on going HULK mode — Jacko (@JackWright03) March 17, 2020

if parklife genuinely keeps counting down how many days left there is, to then tell us it’s cancelled pic.twitter.com/TTOcGu38Lk — chlo (@_chloeannlee) March 17, 2020

